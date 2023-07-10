Home

News

India

Delhi Continues to Witness Traffic Jam, Waterlogging; Kejriwal Says No Flood Threat | What We Know So Far

Delhi Continues to Witness Traffic Jam, Waterlogging; Kejriwal Says No Flood Threat | What We Know So Far

The water level in Yamuna is rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital.

File Image: Incidences of power failure were reported in many parts of the city which resulted in the non-functioning of signals and the manning of signalized intersections by traffic personnel to regulate traffic.

New Delhi: On Monday, Delhi had severe traffic jams and congestion as the city continued to be pummelling by torrential rains that led to flooding. A large amount of waterlogging has forced the temporary closure of the tunnel that connects Pragati Maidan to the transport corridor.

Trending Now

According to traffic police officials, the heavy downpour in the area has resulted in the inundation of the Pragati Maidan tunnel, rendering it inaccessible for public use. “To mitigate the water logging situation, an extensive pumping operation is currently underway,” they said.

You may like to read

Reports Of Power Failure

Incidences of power failure were reported in many parts of the city which resulted in the non-functioning of signals and the manning of signalized intersections by traffic personnel to regulate traffic.

According to the officials, the city’s traffic was backed up throughout due to waterlogging caused by heavy rain that had been falling since the morning. In the traffic control room, calls for traffic jams, broken traffic lights, waterlogging, uprooted trees, and potholes on the roadways were all taken.

Areas That Have Witnessed Heavy traffic Jams

Apart from Pragati Maidan Tunnel, the Bhairon Road to Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Phase 1, B Block, Mangol Puri Sant, Boulevard Road, in front of Tis Hazari Court, Burari 100 ft road, Railway under Bridge, Azad Market are some areas which are witnessing heavy traffic jams due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, amid persistent rain, the Yamuna River also crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on Monday. According to the flood bulletin, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday.

Water level in Yamuna

The water level in Yamuna is rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there is no flood threat in Delhi due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna, following two days of heavy rain in the national capital and adjoining areas.

He also urged all political parties to refrain from blame games stating that it was not the time to “point fingers” at each other.

“A flood-like situation unlikely to arise in Delhi. Government is prepared to deal with any situation,” he said addressing a press conference here after a meeting to review the city’s handling of the heavy rainfall.

Kejriwal said, “It is not the time to point fingers and single out anybody.” He added that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will commence once the river breaches the 206-metre mark.

IMD Issued Orange Alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert for today in the national capital. Ahead of the review meeting today Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi inspected the River Yamuna water level. The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Several parts of northwest India witnessed a heavy spell of rain with Delhi shattering a 41-year record on Sunday, IMD said. There were reports of house collapses, uprooting of trees and waterlogging in several residential colonies in the national capital over the last two days.

Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

Further, according to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season’s first “very heavy” rainfall.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES