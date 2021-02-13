New Delhi: A Delhi cop was allegedly beaten up by some protesters at the Tikri border where he had gone to paste posters on missing farmers. The cop Jitender Rana, posted at Nangloi police station, received injuries on his head and other body parts. He had to be rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Rana had gone to the protest site to stick posters of the farmers who allegedly went missing in the aftermath of the January 26 violence at Red Fort. Also Read - Rakesh Tikait to Join 7 Mahapanchayats in 3 States From Feb 14 to Garner Farmers Support

1) The policeman had gone to the protest site at Tikri border to paste posters of protesting farmers who had gone missing since the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the tractor parade rally, a senior police officer said.

2) An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.

3) Tikri border is one of the protesting sites where farmers are agitating against the farm laws.

4) Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.