New Delhi: In a shocking incident, which was caught on camera, an elderly woman sustained serious injuries after being run over by a car in east Delhi’s Chilla village. The accused was identified as a 56-year-old sub-inspector of the Delhi Police and was arrested. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Delhi's Jama Masjid Reopens For Public 3 Weeks After Being Shut Due to COVID

According to reports, he was under the influence of alochol while driving the car. The injured woman, meanwhile, was rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

In the extremely distressing video, the woman can be seen being dragged on the bonnet of the car, before it comes to a stop. As a crowd gathers on the spot to check on the woman and lift her from the road, the accused presses on the escalator, running over the woman in the process.

The car drives straight ahead even as some of the men try to stop it and are finally able to do so. People rush to help the injured woman as she tries to get up.

A case has been registered against sub-inspector Yogendra, who was driving the car. He has been booked for rash driving and causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life.