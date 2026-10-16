‘Don’t hold Tiranga March’: Delhi cops ask Dipke to call off Connaught Place march

CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke was asked to call off the Tiranga March by the Delhi Police on Saturday. They reached his Delhi residence to verbally inform him about prohibitory orders.

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Abhijeet Dipke asked to call off Tiranga March. File image

The Delhi Police on Friday reached Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke’s New Delhi home to advice him not to take out the Tiranga march scheduled for October 16 at Central Park in Connaught Place in Delhi.

The CJP wants its supporters and the wider public to turn up at Central Park on Friday and wave the tricolour in protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing alleged electoral irregularities. The arrests of two of its members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, are another reason for the march. They were sent to five-day judicial custody after walking into Jantar Mantar with the national flag on October 13, a day after it was denotified as a protest site.

A police team has also visited Dipke’s place of stay to verbally inform him about prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), in force in the New Delhi area, and urge him to call off the march and maintain peace and law and order.

The police team left the house after serving a notice to Dipke and getting the acknowledgement, a police officer said. CJP livestreamed the tense exchange between Dipke and Delhi Police personnel, in which the former can be heard asking an officer how unfurling the Tricolour is unlawful.

“We are not putting any speaker, we have not said it is a protest, we are just saying we will unfurl the Tricolour, is that now allowed?” Dipke could be seen asking the officer. Citing the communication in the notice, Dipke further asked, “Is Tiranga unlawful?” and got “it is the country’s pride” as a response from the officer.