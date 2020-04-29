New Delhi: In what sounds as good news, there have been no deaths reported from locked down Delhi in the past three days while 201 coronavirus patients have also recovered — highest so far in a day with no fatalities. But the capital continues to be a high-risk area with no green zones at all. Nine out of 11 districts in the capital are red zones and the rest two are orange zones. Also Read - Goa to Continue Preparations For National Games Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Green zones — according to Centr's COVID-19 containment map — are area unaffected by the outspread of the virus. Red Zones are areas mostly affected while orange zones come in the middle.

Delay in receiving test results

The Delhi government on Tuesday has told the Centre that the delay in receiving test results is the reason why the number of containment zones is only increasing. “Containment Zones are very large in size, due to which surveillance is becoming problematic and also in many cases, we are yet to receive test results of samples which were submitted,” Satyender Jain told Dr Harsh Vardhan at a meeting via video conference.

The national capital has so far reported 3,314 cases, including the Delhi police constable who was associated with the Nizamuddin case and has recently tested positive.

If the containment zones can be segregated and made smaller, Delhi could pass from the red into the orange zone, said Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Work to segregate zones has already started, which is why the number of containment zones is increasing, he said.

On Tuesday, the number of containment zones in Delhi went up to 100.

Micro-containment zone strategy

To curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed all district magistrates to implement a “micro-containment zone strategy” in their respective areas. Under this plan, small clusters reporting cases of the deadly virus will be identified and declared containment zones instead of big ones, officials said.

The move comes after several COVID-19 cases were reported in some containment zones, including in Jahangirpuri, where people were seen moving around and meeting each other on the streets despite the lockdown.

At present, authorities block the entry and exit points of an area where COVID-19 cases emerge and people are not allowed to step out of their houses. Essential items are delivered at their doorsteps.

“It was observed that people in some containment zones are roaming on streets and meeting each other.

“DMs have been directed to implement ‘micro-containment zone strategy’, under which small clusters will be formed and declared containment zones so that there is strictly no movement of people,” the official told PTI.

