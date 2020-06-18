New Delhi: After inspecting 50 isolation coaches stationed at Shakur Basti Railway station on Wednesday, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia expressed concern over relatively high temperatures inside the isolation coaches, saying this will make it problematic for the medical staff to work while wearing heavy PPE kits. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2020: Plea in SC to 'Cancel Pending Exams'; Manish Sisodia Says Declare Results Based on School Tests

“We have been provided 50 coaches with 800 beds so far. I went to inspect these coaches… But soaring temperatures will make it problematic for our medical staff to operate while wearing heavy PPE kits,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement. Also Read - Champions League to Resume on August 7 After COVID-19 Break, Lisbon to Host Mini-tournament: UEFA

“We are trying our best to improve the infrastructure and to come up with a solution so that we can begin deploying staff and admitting patients in these isolation centres,” the deputy chief minister said. Also Read - No Dignity in Death: Body of 60-Year-Old Man Remains Unattended on Roadside in UP for 3 Hours Over Coronavirus Scare

Railway officials said, so far, 503 isolation coaches have been deployed at nine stations in Delhi, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement as part of measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list

Anand Vihar: 267

Shakur Basti: 50

Sarai Rohilla: 50

Delhi Cantonment: 33

Adarsh Nagar: 30

Safdarjung: 21

Tughlaqabad: 13

Shahdara: 12

Patel Nagar: 26

On Tuesday, the Covid-19 death in the national capital surged to 1,837 while 1,859 fresh cases took the tally in the city to over the 44,000-mark. The isolation coaches in Delhi are among the 960 converted coaches deployed in five different states in an effort to augment medical care facilities for Covid-19 patients.

(With PTI Inputs)