New Delhi: A couple from the national capital has been arrested for allegedly trying to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan in their car this Monday, police said on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said. A man and his female friend under the influence of alcohol forcibly tried to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan. They were arrested after registration of an FIR, the police said.Also Read - Ghaziabad Businessman Arrested for Molesting Actress on a Delhi-Mumbai Flight

Both of them work in a salon, they added. Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that the couple had attempted to barge into one of the entrances of Rashtrapati Bhawan late on Monday night and were held by the security personnel posted there. The duo has been sent to judicial custody. The couple was also interrogated by a joint team of central agencies and Delhi Police. Also Read - Kanpur Businessman Death: Murder Case Filed Against Six Cops in UP's Gorakhpur, No Arrests Yet

Further details awaited. Also Read - IAF Officer Arrested in Tamil Nadu on Rape Complaint by Woman Colleague