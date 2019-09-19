New Delhi: A court here has closed criminal proceedings in an alleged cheating case against a former Supreme Court woman employee, who had accused CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexually harassing her. The development comes days after the Delhi Police filed a closure report against the former SC staffer following the complainant Naveen Kumar’s statement to the police that he didn’t want to take the case further.
Last week, the Delhi police prepared a closure report which was accepted by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM)Manish Khurana. Later the CMM also summoned 31-year-old complainant.
On September 16, Kumar appeared before CMM along with the investigating officer, Inspector Mukesh Antil and reportedly stated (before the judge) that he is satisfied with the investigation conducted by the police in this case”.
“In view of the facts and circumstances, statement given by the complainant and the investigation conducted by the police in the present case, the Closure Report filed in the present case is hereby accepted. File be consigned to Record Room”, the Indian Express quoted the court’s order.