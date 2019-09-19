Notably, an FIR for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy was lodged against the woman on March 3, after a complaint was filed by Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, at the Tilak Marg Police Station. Kumar had alleged that the woman had defrauded him of Rs 50,000, which he claimed she took as part of a bribe, promising him a job at the Supreme Court.

He claimed that in June 2017, he met the woman through a common friend, Mansha Ram, regarding his employment and she had told him she was a personal assistant of a judge in the Supreme Court and her husband was also an officer. Kumar said the woman had claimed that she has good contacts and can get him employed as process server or as a class-IV employee in the Supreme Court in about one-and-a-half month time, and for this she allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from him.

He approached the police claiming that he has been cheated of Rs 50,000 by the woman on the pretext of his employment in the apex court and that she neither returned his money nor got him employed. He alleged the woman and her husband threatened him for life if he demanded the money back.