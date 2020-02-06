New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday sent activist and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam to police custody for six more days till February 12 after he was arrested on sedition charges.

Imam was arrested on January 28 in Bihar’s Jehanabad following a video of him giving a controversial speech that went viral across social media platforms. His custody was then extended by another three days that ended today.

In the viral speech, Sharjeel had remarked that all the anger of the Muslim community should be used to do something ‘productive,’ which, he said, meant cutting of Assam from the rest of the country by five lakh Muslims taking over the 22-km Long Chicken’s Neck, a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal, which connects the northeast with mainland India.

He had said that blocking the stretch was the only way to make the government listen to their demand to revoke the CAA-NRC-NPR combine, adding that the stretch should be blocked in such a way that even the Army is unable to reach Assam.

The Crime Branch had registered a sedition case against him for delivering the provocative speech dated January 13. Subsequently, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh also followed the suit and filed cases against him. Imam went into hiding until the police launched a manhunt to nab him.