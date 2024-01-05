Delhi Court Send Hizb Terrorist Javed Mattoo To 7-Day Police Custody

Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a recognized militant from Hizbul Mujahideen who played a role in 11 separate terror incidents within Jammu and Kashmir, has now been placed under the supervision of police by a court in Delhi for a period of one week.

New Delhi: A militant from Hizbul Mujahideen, Javed Ahmed Mattoo, entangled in 11 instances of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, has been dispatched to a week-long police detention by a court in Delhi. Javed, a markedly dangerous militant with a status of ‘A++’, was caught by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, coordinating with other agencies. A bounty of Rs 10 lakh was set on his head for his role in several attacks of terror in Jammu and Kashmir, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

On an application moved by the Delhi Police, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali of Patiala House Courts sent Matoo (32) to police custody for a week. Mattoo a.k.a. Irsad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan, who hails from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district was allegedly involved in five grenade attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

You may like to read

Wanted in connection with 11 known terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Matoo has been evading arrest for the last 13 years. According to the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), H.G.S. Dhaliwal, the arrest was made possible through coordinated efforts with the central agencies.

“A tip-off suggested that Mattoo would be arriving at NCR to collect arms and ammunition,” said Dhaliwal.

On Thursday, it was learned that Mattoo is in Delhi to acquire weapons at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI, with plans to execute terror strikes in Jammu & Kashmir, and another location.

A police team later apprehended Mattoo from the Nizamuddin area, and seized a 9 mm pistol, six live cartridges, a magazine, and a stolen Santro car from his possession. A case has been registered against him.

Statement From Police On Mattoo

The Special CP said that Mattoo was part of a notorious gang of seven terrorists associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, operating primarily in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Sopore. The police officer said Mattoo’s Pakistan-based handler would coordinate the delivery of arms and ammunition, and Mattoo would carry out terror strikes in J&K.

“He is the lone surviving A++ category terrorist based out of J&K. He had earlier gone into hiding after escaping to Nepal on the directions of the ISI. The J&K Police were actively pursuing him,” the officer said.

The Special CP also revealed that Mattoo was shot at a decade ago by security forces during an encounter, resulting in a bullet injury to his leg.

“This has impacted his ability to directly engage in attacks against security forces, as he used to before the incident,” the police officer said.

Mattoo’s other six associates have been identified as Abdul Majid Jarger (currently in Pakistan), Abdul Qayyum Nazar (killed in a clash with security forces), Tarik Ahmed Lone (reportedly drowned while attempting to evade arrest), Imtiyaz Kundu (fled to Pakistan in 2015-16), Mehraj Halwai (killed in an encounter with the security forces), and Waseem Guru (killed in an exchange of fire with security forces).

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.