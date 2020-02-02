New Delhi: Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh has been sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi court on Sunday.

Earlier today, Kapil was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat after being detained yesterday.

On Saturday afternoon, Gujjar had fired bullets in the air twice outside the barricaded area on the Sarita Vihar side of Shaheen Bagh, where a large number of women, most of them mothers and grandmothers from the neighbourhood, have staged a sit-in for over a month now. After being hauled by police personnel, he started chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and shouted, “Hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (Only Hindus will have a say in our country)”.

The incident took place just two days after a 17-year-old youth opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protest outside the capital’s prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

Incidentally, the firing also happened around the same time as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in a rally in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, alleged that protestors in Shaheen Bagh are those who support terrorists in Kashmir and raise slogans of ‘Azaadi’.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) subsequently demanded the Election Commission (EC) to put a complete ban on Adityanath from campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.