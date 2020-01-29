New Delhi: Three days after being arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad, JNU’s controversial student Sharjeel Imam on Wednesday sent to five-day police custody by a court here.

The development comes after Sharjeel was presented at the Patiala House Court earlier in the day where Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Purushottam Pathak sent him to five-day police remand.

Prior to this, his medical examination was conducted before being taken to court. After the thorough check-up, he was presented before the CJM around 6 PM on Wednesday.

“The SIT will first check the video with him wherein he is seen making ‘anti-India’ comments,” DCP Rajesh Dev, head of the SIT of Delhi Police’s crime branch told news agency IANS. He said that the court-ordered five-day custody for him considering the seriousness of the case.

Sharjeel was brought to Delhi earlier in the day. The JNU student was caught on Tuesday afternoon from Bihar’s Jehanabad district when he was trying to flee in a car.

He was booked with sedition charges as his provocative speeches had stoked controversy with his “cut off Assam from India” remark.

Apart from sedition charges, another case had been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students’ protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, other states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi Police had filed cases against him under various sections including sedition.

He came to limelight after a number of videos went viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this.”

“It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us,” he is heard saying further in the video.