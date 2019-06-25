New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manoj Kumar on Tuesday was sentenced to three months in jail for obstructing election process at a polling station in Kalyan Puri area of East Delhi during 2013 Assembly polls.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, granted Kumar bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 to enable him to challenge the order in a superior court.

The court had on June 11 convicted Kumar for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, punishable under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, Section 131 of Representation of the People Act.

Kumar, who is an AAP MLA from Kondli constituency, had denied all charges claiming that the conviction was politically motivated. The Delhi court had then ordered to hear the arguments on June 25.

The case was lodged on a complaint regarding hindrance in the election process being created by over 50 protesters, led by the then AAP candidate Kumar, at the main gate of an MCD school, during 2013 Delhi assembly elections, which caused problems to the voters.

