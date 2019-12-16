New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

Presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, Sengar is the prime accused in the rape of a minor girl and the Tis Hazari court had already framed charges against him in August 2019, following which the four-time MLA was suspended from the party. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma, who reserved the judgment last week, had been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since August 5 after it was transferred from a court in Lucknow on the Supreme Court’s directions.

All about the controversial case

The case came to light after a young girl threatened to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in April 2018, after police allegedly refused to register a case when she complained to them in August 2017.

In her statement, she alleged that she was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. She further said that Sengar assaulted her on several occasions, confined her in his house, forced her to give up her studies and even threatened her of dire consequences if she ever raised her voice.

On July 28 this year, the car of the victim was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident after which her family had alleged foul play. A special court was also held at AIIMS Hospital to record the statement of the woman, who was admitted there after she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow.

The woman’s father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. In the aftermath of these incidents, the woman and her family has been provided CRPF security as per the apex court’s orders.

(With PTI inputs)