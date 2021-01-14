New Delhi: Inspired by a popular web series on OTT platform, Amazon Prime, two 22-year-old cousins staged a fake kidnapping and demanded a ransom of Rs two lakh from their family. Also Read - Delhi-Noida Wakes up to Dense Fog, Cold Wave Across North India

The accused, Nadeem and Aftab, are residents of Zakir Nagar and they snatched a mobile phone from a woman on the same day, police said on Wednesday. Also Read - Bird Flu: Over 11000 Birds Culled in Maharashtra; Delhi Bans Sale, Storage of Poultry Products | Key Points

They said Nadeem worked with his father in a furniture shop but neither did his father let him consume alcohol, nor did he give him any extra money. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ishant Sharma Shines as Delhi Beat Andhra Pradesh to Register Second Straight Win of Season

So, taking cues from the web series ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’, they decided to stage a kidnapping and Aftab made a fake ransom call to his father demanding Rs two lakh.

The incident came to light on Monday after police received a call from Aftab’s father who informed them that his nephew, Nadeem, had been kidnapped. He also told them that the kidnapper had demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom for Nadeem’s release.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, “Our police team initiated a search and checked CCTVs in the area. We also checked call detail records of Nadeem’s phone and found that he was in constant touch with a female friend. When contacted, his friend told police that Nadeem was with his cousin Aftab.”

During enquiry, the complainant said his son Aftab was also missing, he said.

On checking the CCTVs, it emerged that no such kidnapping had taken place, he added.

Later, police received another call about a woman being robbed of her mobile phone at Jamia Nagar and on examining the CCTV footages, it was found that both Aftab and Nadeem were involved in the snatching case, the officer said.

The two men were arrested following raids on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)