Home

News

India

Delhi Reports 606 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day, Highest Since August Last Year

Delhi Reports 606 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day, Highest Since August Last Year

Delhi reported 606 fresh Covid cases — the highest since last August — on Thursday with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, as per data shared by the city government's Health department.

Delhi Logs 509 Fresh Covid Cases, Witnesses Massive Jump in Positivity Rate | Key Updates Inside

New Delhi: Delhi reported 606 fresh Covid cases — the highest since last August — on Thursday with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, as per data shared by the city government’s Health department. The health bulletin said one more Covid-positive person died in the city. However, “Covid finding was incidental”, it added. The national capital recorded 620 COVID-19 cases on August 26, 2022.

Delhi COVID-19 Tally For This Week

Wednesday : Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate breached the 26.54 per cent mark as the city recorded 509 fresh cases in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

: Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate breached the 26.54 per cent mark as the city recorded 509 fresh cases in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark. Tuesday: The capital recorded 521 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year, and one fatality, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent.

Delhi COVID-19 Death Toll

At present, the city’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,534, according to the bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally has risen to 20,12,670. The data showed that 3,569 Covid tests were held on Wednesday.

You may like to read

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is “prepared to face any eventuality”, CM Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. Only three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days. In all three patients, comorbidities were “very severe” and it has been assessed that the fatality was due to comorbidities and perhaps Covid was “incidental”, but one can’t say that, he had said.

Delhi COVID-19 Tally For The Past Week

Saturday : Delhi saw 416 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent.

: Delhi saw 416 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent. Thursday : The city recorded 295 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent.

: The city recorded 295 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent. Wednesday : The national capital logged 300 cases and two deaths. The positivity rate was 13.89 per cent.

: The national capital logged 300 cases and two deaths. The positivity rate was 13.89 per cent. Tuesday and Monday: Delhi logged 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent on Tuesday, 115 cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent on Monday, and 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent last Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.