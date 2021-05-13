New Delhi: Single-day COVID-19 in the national capital dropped to 10,400 in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate went down to 14 per cent, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday. Also Read - Delhi Govt To Halt Covaxin Vaccination For 18-44 From Today, Says Limited Stocks Left For 45+

The Delhi government has written to the Centre, saying the surplus oxygen that is being given to it can be supplied to other states, the Deputy Delhi CM said. Also Read - Delhi Records 13,287 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Falls To 300; Positivity Rate Stands At 17.03 Per Cent

He thanked the Centre and the Delhi High Court for coming to the aid of the people of Delhi while they were in distress due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Refused to Provide Covaxin Doses to Delhi Due to Govt Directives, Says Sisodia

He said the national capital had a requirement of 700 MT of oxygen when the number of cases was rising but now that the figure is showing a declining trend, the requirement has come down to 582 MT.

“We have written to the Centre for giving the surplus oxygen to other states. We are a responsible government,” the deputy chief minister said.