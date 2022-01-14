New Delhi: Delhi is likely to see a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain said. The Delhi health minister said the city is likely to record less than 25,000 COVID cases today (January 14) .Also Read - UP Election 2022: Phase-Wise Constituency List Out; Check Full Schedule, Polling Dates Here

Addressing a media briefing on COVID situation in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain said,"Delhi reported 28,867 COVID cases yesterday (Thursday, January 13). Today, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases.

The minister added that more than 13,000 hospital beds are lying vacant in the city. "75 per cent of the COVID patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated. More than 13,000 beds (88 per cent) are available," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to the health department data.

Delhi’s previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. According to official data, of the 97 people who died here due to COVID, between January 9 to January 12, 70 people were unvaccinated, while 19 had taken the first jab and eight were fully vaccinated.

“Nearly 75 per cent of the people who died due to coronavirus had not even taken a single dose of the vaccine. It is important to get vaccinated. There have also been instances where people had severe illnesses before they contracted COVID-19,” Jain noted.