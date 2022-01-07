New Delhi: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, a Centre-run hospital in the national capital directed its healthcare workers to continue working even if they are exposed to COVID-positive patients. “Anyone who is exposed to a positive case of SARS-COV-2 will have to continue working with a tight fitted N-95 mask and maximum possible social distancing, preferably more than one metre, irrespective of degree of exposure,” a notice issued by Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital said.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Is All Praises For Her 'Boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor’s Photography Skills

The order stated that the healthcare workers must be vigilant towards symptoms of influenza-like illness fever, cough, sore throat, cold, rhinorrhea and shortness of breath, according to a report by news agency IANS. The circular said that these directives were based on the last guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry and the recent National Centre for Disease Control guidelines. Also Read - Olympic Medallists Bajrang Punia And Ravi Dahiya Choose to Train With Indian Coaches Till Paris Olympics

The circular has advised that the health workers should go for RT-PCR test if such symptoms occur. Depending on their report, continuation of work or isolation will be advised, it added. It said that moderate cases of Covid-19 must be advised home quarantine for seven days, after which they can join duty again without a RT-PCR report. “For asymptomatic and mild cases of SARS-COV-2, seven-day strict home quarantine must be advised. After seven days, such Covid cases may break home isolation with tight fitted N-95 mask all the time on their face,” the order stated. Also Read - Jackie Shroff Says, 'Aab Main Chala Jaaunga Kuch Din Mein' and Leaves Fans Emotional | Watch Viral Video

Delhi witnesses spike in COVID cases

Delhi’s Omicron tally stood touched 465 on Friday, according to the figures released by the health department. The Omicron cases of which 57 have recovered. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 15,097 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, Delhi already announced weekend and night curfews, among other restrictions to check crowding, as the city reports a record rise in cases months after a second wave wreaked havoc on its health system and led to a lockdown, leaving many jobless. Besides Delhi, restrictions are in place in states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that share borders with the national capital.

(With inputs from IANS)