New Delhi: Delhi will see a surge of around 20,000 fresh COVID cases on Saturday and the positivity rate will rise by one-two per cent, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said. In a daily media briefing, Satyendra Jain said only ten per cent of hospital beds have been occupied even as Delhi witnessed recent spike in COVID cases.

"Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by one-two per cent. Currently, only ten per cent of hospital beds are occupied in the city," Satyendra Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Delhi health minister confirmed that no Omicron-related was reported in the city and the nine COVID patients who died on Friday had comorbidities. “No Omicron-related death till now in Delhi; among nine fatalities recorded on Friday, most patients had comorbidities,” Jain said, according to a PTI report.

Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Friday, the daily count mounted to 17,335 with a positivity rate of 17.73 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

This rise is the highest since May 8 when Delhi logged 17,364 cases with a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent, while 332 deaths were also recorded on that day. The huge spike in fresh cases in the span of last several days here is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of new Omicron variant of COVID in Delhi.

The tally on Thursday had stood at 15,097 with a positivity rate of 15.34 per cent. The city government has significantly ramped up coronavirus testing capacity and more than 97,700 tests were conducted a day ago, the health bulletin showed.

