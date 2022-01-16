New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Kumar Jain said the city will see 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday(January 16), nearly 3,000 less than the previous day’s tally. The COVID positivity rate in Delhi is expected to decline with the slowdown of cases, Jain said.Also Read - Telangana Schools, Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30. Check Fresh SOPs Issued For Educational Institutions

Addressing a media briefing on the COVID situation in Delhi, Health Minister Satyender Jain said,”About 17,000 COVID cases expected today (Sunday) with case positivity also expected to decline; cases declining for the 3rd consecutive day if we see yesterday’s (Saturday) numbers. About 67,000 tests were done on January 15.” Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic Can't Go On Forever, its End is Pretty Near: Expert

Delhi’s health minister said the cases of hospital admissions in the city have also seen a steady decline. “Hospital admissions have plateaued, COVID positivity rate will also come down,” Jain said.

Jain sought to nix concerns over “fewer” COVID testing in the national capital, saying the diagnostic tests being conducted in the city is three times the number recommended by ICMR. All those who need to undergo testing are being tested, he said.

According to the Centre’s new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients do not require a test unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60.

Delhi COVID curbs to be eased soon?

Jain said the COVID situation in Delhi will be monitored for three-four days before reviewing the curbs imposed in the city. “Restrictions by the Delhi government has impacted the spread of COVID-19. We will monitor the situation for three to four days before reviewing the curbs,” Delhi’s health minister said.

On Saturday, Jain had said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections and the government will think of easing restrictions when the daily cases decline to 15,000.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.