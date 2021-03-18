New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold an emergency review meeting on Thursday at 4 pm to take stock of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The meeting will be attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the health secretary and other officials, wherein it’s expected that some interim measures could be announced. This development comes after a day after Delhi recorded the highest spike in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in more than two months, as per an ANI report. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Records 536 Cases in 24 Hours; Centre Says Pandemic Now in Tier II, III Cities | Key Points

Covid-19 cases in New Delhi:

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 coronavirus disease cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, and three more people died, officials from the health department said. The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to a health bulletin from Delhi’s health department. The 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control as long as the positivity rate remains below one per cent. Health experts have emphasised on ramping up the ongoing vaccination drive and urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

PM’s meet with state CMs

Owing to a sharp rise in Covid cases, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers and noted that significant steps like management of micro-containment zones and strict enforcement of restrictions were necessary to stop the ‘second wave of coronavirus’.

“If we don’t stop this right now, then there could be a situation of a nationwide outbreak. We have to immediately stop the emerging second peak and take big and decisive steps,” PM Modi told the Chief Ministers.

In the highest single-day spike since early December, India recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning. Sixty per cent of the country’s active coronavirus caseload has been reported from Maharashtra, the health ministry said.