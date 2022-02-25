New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Friday removed all COVID-19 induced restrictions in the city and reduced the penalty for not wearing mask from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw all COVID-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi and restart physical classes in schools from April 1.Also Read - BREAKING: No Night Curfew in Delhi From Monday, All COVID Restrictions Lifted

CM Arvind Kejriwal said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs. The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

“Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Emphasis was also laid during the meeting, chaired by by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on following the precautions as well as vaccination.