Delhi Containment Zones Today: For the past few days, the number of fresh cases being reported from Delhi has come down, kindling hope that the capital city has passed the peak of COVID-19. The revised containment strategy, apart from the strengthened testing, is working, experts said. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Extension: 658 Containment Zones in Delhi. Will There be a Fresh Lockdown?

As on July 17, Delhi has 678 actual containment zones, including 636 active containment zones and 42 on their way to be decontained soon. Around 160 zones have already been de-contained. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: 175 Hotspots Identified in 2 Days | These Areas in Narela, Laxmi Nagar Are New COVID-19 Zones

Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: 458 Hotspots in Capital, Kejriwal Revises Strategy | These Areas Are New Hotspots

The number of containment zones in Delhi is higher than many other states which are under lockdown at present. But this is a revised strategy to break down containment zones into microzones so that better monitoring is possible — and the strategy is working.

More than one lakh people have recuperated from coronavirus infection in the national capital so far, the Delhi government’s health bulletin said on Saturday as the recovery rate stood over 83 per cent.

Delhi has 16,711 active cases, the bulletin said, the lowest in the last 40 days.

According to the daily bulletin, over 1,475 fresh cases have been reported, taking the overall coronavirus tally here to 1,21,582.