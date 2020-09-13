New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded over 4,000 Coronavirus cases, making it the fifth consecutive day to register such a big caseload. With a fresh single-day spike of 4,235 cases, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 28,812. Twenty four people today succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 4,744. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine by Next Year, Will Take First Shot to Quell Fears Over Safety: Health Minister

In another development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the city government has instructed 33 big private hospitals in the national capital to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, amid a shortage of such beds at some facilities.

Jain said the Delhi government has directed all the private hospitals having bed strength of 50 or more to reserve at least 80 per cent of their total ICU bed strength for COVID-19 patients.

Considering an increase in cases for the last few days, the Department of Health has ordered 33 hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of the total ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients. In a video conference with 33 private hospitals, Jain had discussed reserving more beds in their ICUs.

Notably, Delhi has been witnessing a surge in novel coronavirus cases from the last week of August. Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.