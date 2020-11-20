New Delhi: After the Delhi government raised the fine for not wearing face masks to Rs 2,000, spitting in public places, violation of quarantine rules and not maintaining social distancing will attract bow also attract a fine of the same amount, a notification issued by the government said on Friday. Also Read - Kejriwal Urges AAP Leaders, Workers to Visit Public Places & Distribute Free Masks

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal amended Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of Covid-19 Regulations 2020, empowering 'authorised persons' to impose Rs 2,000 fine for violation of quarantine rules, social distancing norms, not wearing face masks and consumption of pan, gutka, etc. in public places.