Delhi crime: Two people, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were killed and six others injured after a speeding Fortuner car collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on Yudhishthir Setu in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate before mounting a footpath and hitting people sleeping there, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred around 1.30 am on the intervening night of November 17-18. The deceased have been identified as auto-rickshaw driver Shahid Ali and passenger Suresh Sharma, a Rajasthan native, both aged around 45 years.

As mentioned earlier, the accident took place around 1.30 am on the intervening night of November 17-18, when the Kashmere Gate police received information about the collision and rushed to the spot.

What do Preliminary investigation reveal in Kashmere Gate case?

Preliminary investigation revealed that the auto-rickshaw was coming from the wrong direction, while the Fortuner was allegedly being driven at a high speed. The two vehicles collided head-on, causing the auto-rickshaw to overturn, a report by PTI news ag

The Fortuner driver lost control of the vehicle, which mounted the footpath and hit several people sleeping there, leaving them injured, police said.

The auto-rickshaw was carrying two passengers besides the driver. All eight injured persons, including the driver and the people sleeping on the footpath, were shifted to a hospital with the help of PCR personnel.

Shahid Ali and Sharma succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Wednesday evening, while the six other injured persons were discharged after their condition stabilised, officials said.

FIR registered under BNS sections

The Fortuner driver was initially apprehended and arrested on the spot. An FIR was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was subsequently granted bail on Wednesday from the police station. Following the deaths of the two injured persons, police added Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS to the case. The accused is now untraceable and efforts are underway to apprehend him, police said.

Both damaged vehicles have been seized. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, including the speed of the vehicles and other aspects of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies)