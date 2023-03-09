Home

News

India

Delhi Crime: CNG Pump Attendant Beaten to Death on Holi in Punjabi Bagh

Delhi Crime: CNG Pump Attendant Beaten to Death on Holi in Punjabi Bagh

Vikas was taken in an unconscious state to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Shanti Singh while the arrested accused are Shivam and Tannu aka Pooja. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Holi by two men over the issue of sitting on a cart outside a shop in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday. The victim, Vikas Chandra, worked as an attendant at a CNG petrol pump, they said.

According to police, around 4 pm Vikas went to a nearby shop to purchase some articles and sat on a cart while he waited. Two men, Karan and Arjun, from a nearby slum area, objected to his sitting on the cart and asked him to get up. When he refused, the two rained blows on him and also kicked him, police said.

You may like to read

Vikas was taken in an unconscious state to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and both accused were arrested, police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.