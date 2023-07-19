Top Recommended Stories

Video | Woman Pilot, Husband Thrashed For Torturing Minor Domestic Help in Delhi’s Dwarka

A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.

Published: July 19, 2023 4:10 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Image for representational purposes only

New Delhi: A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed on Wednesday by a mob in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. The accused have been detained: Delhi police

