Video | Woman Pilot, Husband Thrashed For Torturing Minor Domestic Help in Delhi’s Dwarka

New Delhi: A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed on Wednesday by a mob in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. The accused have been detained: Delhi police

