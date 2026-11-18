Major Relief for Women in Delhi: Complaints can now be filed via WhatsApp; DCW releases helpline number

As part of the initiative, women can now submit written complaints directly to the Commission via WhatsApp at 9217722609, offering them a convenient alternative for registering their grievances.

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New Delhi: Women can now file complaints with the Delhi Commission for Women without visiting its office in person. The Commission has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number, 9217722609, allowing women to submit their written complaints directly through the messaging platform.

The digital facility introduced by the Commission aims to make the complaint registration process easier and more accessible for women. Under this initiative, women can send their written complaints to the WhatsApp number 9217722609, providing them with an additional channel to register their grievances.

The Delhi Commission for Women has urged women to use this number to submit their written complaints. According to the Commission, the initiative is aimed at protecting women’s rights, ensuring their safety, and providing them with the necessary assistance.

Delhi Police seeks more time from court to probe complaint against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has submitted in a magisterial court an action taken report in a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and others, alleging various offences that included conspiracy, fraud and deliberate voter suppression.

The report sought further time to probe the allegations.

An advocate had earlier filed the application under Section 175 (3) of the BNSS seeking a magisterial court’s order for registration of an FIR, following which the magistrate sought an action taken report.

The section empowers the magistrate to order a probe, besides registration of an FIR based on a complaint disclosing a cognisable offence.

The city police’s report said that the complaint “relates to allegations of deliberate voter suppression, manipulation/ deletion of names from electoral rolls and alleged commission of offences by officials of the Election Commission of India and other persons”.

It said that the allegations raised in the complaint are extensive and involve various aspects of the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, functioning of the concerned authorities and alleged violations of statutory provisions.

So, the matter requires detailed verification and examination of the relevant records, documents and allegations to ascertain the facts and the role of the persons concerned, the report said.

It said, “That due to heavy law and order duty in various arrangements, the enquiry could not be conducted in the matter. It is most respectfully prayed that the court may kindly grant some reasonable time to the undersigned to complete the necessary enquiry and submit a conclusive report.”