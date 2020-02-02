New Delhi: Days after two firing incidents were reported near Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest site, senior Delhi Cop Chinmoy Biswal has been relieved from his post of the deputy police commissioner of (South East Delhi, by the Election Commission. The poll panel has asked senior officer Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.
This comes after EC officials and police authorities held a meeting to take stock of the situation in Shaheen Bagh ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, scheduled to be held on Feb 8.
“Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA. In view of ongoing situation, Commission directs Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) shall take charge as DCP (South-East) immediately”, the poll panel said in a statement.
It added,”The Ministry of Home Affairs/Delhi Commissioner of Police may however immediately send a panel of three names to the EC for posting a suitable officer as the regular DCP (South-East).”
Earlier on Saturday, a man fired bullets in the air in Shaheen Bagh area- where a large number of women are sitting on a street for over a month now in the longest continuous protest against the amended citizenship legislation. The man was identified as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village in east Delhi.
A police officer present at the spot had said that three bullets were fired in the air. In a video tweeted by ANI, the shooter could be heard saying: “Iss desh mein kisi ki nahin chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi. (In this country, no one but Hindus can have their say).”
On Thursday, a youth opened fire with a country-made .315 bore pistol when the Jamia students were to start their march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat. It left a journalism student, Shadab, with injuries on his arm.