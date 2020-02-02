New Delhi: Days after two firing incidents were reported near Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest site, senior Delhi Cop Chinmoy Biswal has been relieved from his post of the deputy police commissioner of (South East Delhi, by the Election Commission. The poll panel has asked senior officer Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.

This comes after EC officials and police authorities held a meeting to take stock of the situation in Shaheen Bagh ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, scheduled to be held on Feb 8.