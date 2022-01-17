New Delhi: The COVID-19 curve in Delhi is expected to continue the decline on Monday, with the city likely to witness 4,000-5,000 fewer cases than the number reported on Sunday, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. According to Jain, Covid cases in Delhi have been reducing, and the national capital will report around 14,000-15,000 cases on Monday, “much less than yesterday”. The city reported 18,286 infections on Sunday. Monday will be the fourth straight day when the number of cases will be lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.Also Read - India Reports 2.58 Lakh New COVID Cases; Delhi, Mumbai See Decline In Infections

Addressing media here, the Health Minister also informed that around 2.85cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Delhi. The vaccination drive in Delhi was completed one year on Monday. According to the Delhi government’s data, the city’s 100 per cent eligible population have been inoculated with the dirst dose covid vaccine, while 80 per cent of the eligible population have also received the the second jab. Jain noted at around 1.28 lakh dministered to senior citizens, frontline workers and healthcare workers on the city. Also Read - Delhi COVID Positivity Rate Likely To Decline, Will Review Curbs After Monitoring Situation For 3-4 Days: Health Minister

He added that out of 1.28 lakh precautionary doses, nearly 36,000 are administered to senior citizens, 60,000 to frontline workers and 32,000 to healthcare workers. Also Read - Delhi Govt In Fresh Order Allows Disabled, Pregnant Women Employees To Work From Home

According to data provided by the health department, the COVID positivity rate was at 27.8 per cent on Sunday. As many as 28 Covid deaths were reported in Sunday’s health bulletin.

Last week, Jain had said that ongoing Covid wave in the national capital may have reached its peak and the cases and positivity rate might go down soon.