Home

News

Delhi-Dehradun expressway almost ready! Trials underway, opening date expected in April

Delhi-Dehradun expressway almost ready! Trials underway, opening date expected in April

Trial runs begin on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway as the project nears completion, with an early April opening expected to significantly cut travel time and boost connectivity between Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Delhi-Dehradun expressway

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open by early April 2026: Nearly operational as trial runs begin on several stretches. From reducing travel time to how it will benefit commuters in the National Capital Region (NCR), know all about the highly-anticipated highway project here.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is Nearly Ready As Trial Runs Begin

Confirming the same to Hindustan Times, officials stated that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be operationalised by early April next year. Trial runs on several sections completed in Uttar Pradesh (UP) are already in progress.

Officials told HT that drivers will test route speeds, safety essentials and take other necessary precautions on select stretches of the expressway before its launch early next year.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Trial Runs Underway

Confirming the development, officials said drivers have been conducting trial runs on completed stretches between Delhi and Dehradun passing through UP. Authorities have recently carried out trial runs of the Delhi-Ghaziabad section of the expressway as well. Covering approximately 30 km, trials were successfully conducted on this stretch earlier this month.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Including the Delhi-Ghaziabad stretch, trial runs on several sections of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project have already begun,” the official further noted.

Drive Time Between Delhi & Dehradun To Be Cut To 2.5 Hours

One of the biggest highlights of the new expressway is the shortened travel time between Delhi and Dehradun. Once operational, commuters will be able to reach Delhi from Dehradun and vice versa in roughly 2 to 2.5 hours.

This is because the 210-212 km-long expressway will significantly cut down travel time between the national capital and Uttarakhand from 6 hours to less than half the time.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Facts

There will be six lanes on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway which can later be increased to eight lanes.

The Expressway will feature 16 Entry-Exit points.

More than 100 underpasses will be built along the Expressway.

Officials noted several bridges will be constructed on the highway as well.

There will be a unique 12-km-long elevated wildlife corridor passing over Rajaji National Park.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway To Boost Economy, Tourism & Real Estate?

Officials claim that once operational, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will not only reduce drive time but also boost economic activity in the Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur districts.

Commenting on the benefits of the expressway, real estate experts claimed improved connectivity will lead to a rise in tourism in Uttarakhand and propel sales of homes along the corridor.

When Is Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Launch?

The launch date of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has not been announced yet. However, judging by trial runs on select stretches of the highway project, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway’s launch can be expected soon.

Construction of the expressway has faced multiple delays in recent years. If all goes to plan, travelers will be able to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway by early April 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.