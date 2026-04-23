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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens with new restrictions: Who can drive, speed limits, and key safety guidelines explained

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens with new restrictions: Who can drive, speed limits, and key safety guidelines explained

Authorities ban bikes, autos, and tractors on Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, set 100 km/h speed limit for cars, impose heavy fines to ensure safer, smoother high-speed travel across the new corridor.

Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Rules Announced (AI Generated image)

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will now operate as a high-speed corridor where two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, tractors, and other slow-moving vehicles have been prohibited. Authorities clarified this after many entered the stretch.

High-speed traffic corridor, no more speeding, officials banned slow-moving vehicles

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway recently opened for traffic this month with promises of hassle-free high-speed connectivity between Delhi and Uttarakhand’s capital city. At approximately 210 km long, the six-lane access-controlled expressway will help commuters reduce their travel time from around six hours to approximately 2.5 hours.

Authorities are barring slow-moving vehicles like two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and tractors from entering the Expressway’s elevated and high-speed corridors.

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NHAI bars slow-moving vehicles

Bikes, autos & tractors have been banned from Delhi-Dehradun Expressway’s elevated stretch.

Motorcycles, autorickshaws, tractors, and even non-motorized vehicles will not be allowed on Delhi’s Geeta Colony to Baghpat (Khekra) stretch in Uttar Pradesh as per officials.

NHAI officials stated that the ban has been put into place to avoid accidents due to vehicles moving at different speeds and clamp down on traffic violations happening on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The new rules for prohibiting slow-moving vehicles will be strictly enforced on the highway’s high-speed lanes and others. Bans like these have been imposed at other sections of the Expressway as well. Heavy penalty imposed on those found breaking the rules.

Also read: Delhi-Dehradun expressway almost ready! Trials underway, opening date expected in April

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Violators can be fined ₹20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act

NHAI officials claimed that commuters driving the banned vehicles onto the Expressway can be fined up to ₹20,000 as per the Motor Vehicles Act. They may even have their vehicles confiscated in some cases.

Speed limit

The maximum speed limit for cars plying on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is approximately 100 kmph. Heavy vehicles will have to maintain a speed lower than that.

Safety comes first

The ban will provide commuters safe driving conditions on an access-controlled expressway designed for vehicles driving at high speeds. Officials mentioned that this will also avoid accidents and collisions on the busy corridors.

Two-wheeler riders have been disappointed by the ban. However, authorities have mentioned that the old Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi highway can be used as an alternative route.

Also read: Delhi to Dehradun in just 2 hours! Delhi-Dehradun Expressway BIG update: 212-km Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be opened for traffic on…

Looks promising…

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is touted as a gamechanger for connectivity, tourism & development. But commuters have been urged to follow all the rules and regulations set out by NHAI closely.

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