Delhi demolition Highlights: Stones thrown at cops, 5 injured as anti-encroachment drive near mosque turns violent
Delhi Demolition: At least five police personnel sustained injuries after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi turned violent on Wednesday. The mosque is located in Ramlila Maidan. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a demolition drive near Syed Faiz Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate after Delhi High Court’s order.
Clashes broke out between locals and cops as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan. At least five police personnel sustained injuries after the anti-encroachment drive near the Ramlila Maidan area turned violent.
