Delhi demolition Highlights: Stones thrown at cops, 5 injured as anti-encroachment drive near mosque turns violent

Delhi Demolition: At least five police personnel sustained injuries after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi turned violent on Wednesday. The mosque is located in Ramlila Maidan. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a demolition drive near Syed Faiz Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate after Delhi High Court’s order.

Delhi Demolition: Clashes broke out between locals and cops as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan. At least five police personnel sustained injuries after the anti-encroachment drive near the Ramlila Maidan area turned violent.

