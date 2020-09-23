New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Wednesday admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after he developed a fever. He had been diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month and was quarantined at home. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

“Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Sisodia had tweeted in Hindi on September 14. Also Read - Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74 After Battling Coronavirus in Chennai Hospital

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is the second cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government to have tested positive for the viral infection. Also Read - US Announces $150 Million For H-1B Workforce Training Programme