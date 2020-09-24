New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Thursday diagnosed with Dengue after getting admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital with fever a day earlier. He has been shifted to Max Hospital in Saket. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

“Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is suffering from Dengue & his blood platelets count is falling. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for COVID-19,” Sisodia’s office said in a statement today. Also Read - Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74 After Battling Coronavirus in Chennai Hospital

He was taken into the ICU in the COVID ward of the hospital after complaints of low oxygen levels and fever, where tests are regularly being conducted to check if his vital parameters are stable. Also Read - US Announces $150 Million For H-1B Workforce Training Programme

“The minister has been put on oxygen support as per requirement, and under constant observation,” a senior doctor of the hospital said, adding that he will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days.

Notably, the deputy CM had been diagnosed with coronavirus on September 14 and went into self-isolation.

“Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Sisodia had tweeted earlier this month.

Asked if the minister has any co-morbidities, the doctor, also a senior official said, “He has hypertension.”

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is the second cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government to have tested positive for the viral infection.