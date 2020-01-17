New Delhi: As Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia filed his nomination on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly polls to be held on February 8, he mentioned in his affidavit that he doesn’t own a car in his name. His self-acquired immovable property has almost remained the same as it was in 2015. According to reports, his wife’s self-acquired immovable property is worth roughly about Rs 65 lakh.

However, in 2015, Sisodia had declared that he owned a Maruti Swift car of make 2013.

In the affidavit submitted on Thursday, his moveable assets were declared worth Rs 4,74,888 for 2018-19, as against Rs 4,92,624 for 2013-14, reported PTI.

His property in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, that he mentioned in 2015 is still there. Sisodia had informed in his affidavit that he had bought a property in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, worth Rs 5.07 lakh in April 2001. In 2015, the value was Rs 12 Lakh. In 2020, the value stands at Rs 21 Lakh.

In his affidavit for the 2015 polls, Sisodia had also said that his wife had purchased a property in March 2008 costing Rs 8.70 lakh. At that time, the approximate value of her self-acquired property was Rs 20 lakh.

The 47-year-old minister filed the nomination from the East Delhi’s Patparganj constituency after holding a roadshow. Apart from Sisodia, Nitin Tyagi, the sitting lawmaker from Laxmi Nagar, also filed the nomination from the same seat.

On Thursday, nominations were filed in various other constituencies, including Sultanpur Majra, Mustafabad, Mehrauli, Bijwasan, and Dwarka by people belonging to small parties, including the Aapki Apni Party, Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party, Tipu Sultan Party, National Youth Party, and five as independent candidates.

(With PTI Inputs)