Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet in Hindi, the minister said that he underwent a Covid-19 test today and tested positive for the virus. Also Read - No Data Available on Migrant Deaths, Job Losses Amid Lockdown: Government Tells Parliament

He has gone into self-isolation. Also Read - Vaishno Devi Yatra News: How Many People Can Visit The Shrine in a Day - All You Need to Know

c