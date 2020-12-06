New Delhi: In a relief for Delhiites, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun free Coronavirus testing facility at six of its metro stations, a report by India Today said on Sunday. This comes as Delhi battles with a surge in its Coronavirus caseload. Also Read - Ensure Implementation of New Warnings on Tobacco Products: Health Ministry Directs States/UTs

The stations where the free testing has begun include Nehru Place, ITO, Badarpur, Chandni Chowk, Inderlok and Netaji Subhash Place. Also Read - Are Rapid Antigen Tests Not Reliable? 11% Delhiites Who Tested Negative Found Corona Positive in RT-PCR

If the report is to be believed, these Coronavirus tests will be rapid antigen tests (RAT) and will be done free of cost. Also Read - First Look of New Parliament Building is Out | Here's What it Will Cost

“This officially kicked off in November. However, it was a gradual development as initially only a few stations like Chandni Chowk, which are usually quite busy, had testing counters,” Moneycontrol.in quoted a DMRC official as saying.

Earlier in the day, PTI reported that nearly 11 per cent of those in Delhi who had tested negative with RAT but had symptoms, were later found to be positive in RT-PCR retest done later.

According to the data shared by health authorities in response to an RTI query filed by a PTI reporter, out of the 56,862 symptomatic patients who tested negative in rapid antigen tests, 32,903 were retested through RT-PCR and of them 3,524 were found COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, Delhi had registered 3,419 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, taking the infection tally to over 5.8 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,574 with 77 more deaths, according to a health bulletin.