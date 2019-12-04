New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a 62-year-old doctor killed a 55-year-old woman in a car in Delhi’s Rohini and then shot himself in the head in the wee hours of Wednesday. The bullet-ridden bodies of the two doctors were first spotted by people who were on a morning walk in the area at 7:45 am in the morning, who later informed the police about the incident.

When the police inquired, it was found out that the two doctors were working together at a private nursing home in the capital. The police also believe that the two were allegedly having an extra-marital affair, deeming that the reason behind the murder-suicide.

“The doctor and the 55-year-old woman, who was also managing director of the nursing home were in a relationship. The woman wanted the doctor to marry her. That demand led to the murder and suicide,” a Hindustan Times report, quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajneesh Gupta as saying after initial probe.

However, the police has not arrived at a definite conclusion and is probing other angles too.

As per DCP Gupta, the 62-year-old doctor was a married man with two children, while details of the woman doctor and her background are being ascertained. Meanwhile, both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.