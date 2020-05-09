New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal has been arrested in connection with a case pertaning to a doctor’s suicide in the national capital last week. The development comes a day after Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against Jarwal and his close aide Kapil Nagar. Also Read - Who is Paying For Migrants? Delhi, Bihar at Loggerheads, Maharashtra Says Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu Not Willing to Take Workers Back

“Two accused in the doctor suicide case are currently being questioned”, news agency ANI quoted DCP South Delhi as saying. Also Read - Non-Bailable Warrant Against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, Accused of Abetting Doctor's Suicide

The AAP leader, earlier in the day, had defended himself and called the allegations false. “Allegations against me are false&baseless. The person who has committed suicide, I had not spoken to him in a year”, said Jarwal before his arrest today. Also Read - Delhi Vs Corona: Delhi Govt Launches Twitter Handle To Provide Information on Covid-19, Address Queries

Earlier on April 18, Delhi Police had booked Jarwal and his supporter Kapil Nagar and others on charges of issuing death threats and abetment to suicide after Dr Rajinder Singh was found dead in his house and the names of both was allegedly found mentioned in his suicide note.

Dr Rajinder Singh, a private practitioner in Durgapuri area in south Delhi, was involved in supply of Delhi Jal Board water through tankers since 2007. The bereaved family had claimed that the accused had got Dr Rajinder’s tankers removed from water supply service and also prevented clearance of dues of a large sum of money from the Jal Board.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader had also moved an anticipatory bail in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, which will hear the matter on Monday, May 11.