Delhi draft electoral roll Big Update: 47.7 lakh electors out of 1.45 crore excluded; here’s what they can do

Over 47.7 lakh Delhi voters have been omitted from the draft electoral roll; excluded electors can submit Form 6 and documents by September 30 before the final release on November 4.

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New Delhi: Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer has published the city’s draft electoral roll, revealing that 47.7 lakh electors out of 1.45 crore total voters have been excluded. To ensure eligible citizens are not disenfranchised, the Election Commission has provided a window until September 30 for excluded voters to submit Form 6 alongside supporting documents. Under the revised official schedule, claims and objections will undergo examination and disposal through October 29, leading up to the publication of the final voter list on November 4. Here are all the details you need to know about Delhi draft electoral roll.

What do numbers from Delhi’s draft electoral roll indicate?

The draft roll contains around 97.5 lakh electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised under the Special Intensive Revision through a house-to-house exercise, which began on June 30 and ended on August 17.

Forms of around 67.18 per cent of Delhi’s 1,45,10,299 electors were digitised during the process.

Delhi’s draft electoral roll: 47.7 lakh electors categorised “uncollectable”

The remaining 47.7 lakh electors were categorised as “uncollectable” under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) and do not figure in the draft roll. The extent of digitisation varied considerably across the city’s 70 Assembly constituencies.

While Rohini recorded the highest rate of digitisation at 83.43 per cent, Tughlakabad had the lowest at 52.15 per cent. The SIR was undertaken to prepare an electoral roll through house-to-house enumeration.

Electors whose forms were not received during the exercise have been allowed to seek inclusion through the claims and objections process.

What Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Delhi’s draft electoral roll?

The Election Commission of India will reduce the country’s population from 140 crore to 50 crore, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, hours after a draft electoral roll of the city was published with more than 47 lakh deletions.

The Special Intensive Revision left one out of every three voters registered in the state out of the draft roll.

“The draft voter list for Delhi under the SIR has been released. Out of 1.5 crore, the names of 47 lakh voters are missing. The Government of India is unnecessarily worried about the population. Through SIR, the Election Commission will reduce our country’s population from 140 crore to 50 crore,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The draft roll contains around 97.5 lakh electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised under the Special Intensive Revision through a house-to-house exercise, which began on June 30 and ended on August 17. Forms of around 67.22 per cent of Delhi’s 1,45,10,299 electors were digitised during the process.

(With inputs from agencies)