Delhi Durga Puja: Police deny ‘impeding’ Puja celebrations at CR Park, says ‘enforcing noise pollution norms’

Police intervention is only to ensure court rules on noise pollution. The organisers kept playing loud music past the permitted time, despite agreeing to the rules in earlier meetings, says DCP South.

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New Delhi: Delhi Police has rejected allegations of harassing Durga Puja committees in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park. The authorities have said that it was only enforcing court-mandated noise pollution rules as organisers allegedly kept playing loud music beyond the permitted hours, despite agreeing to the restrictions.

In a post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said recent claims regarding police intervention at Durga Puja celebrations at a CR Park pandal were incorrect. “Police intervention is only to ensure court rules on noise pollution. The organisers kept playing loud music past the permitted time, despite agreeing to the rules in earlier meetings,” he said.

Clarification: Recent claims regarding the CR Park Durga Puja pandal are incorrect. Police intervention is only to ensure court rules on noise pollution. The organisers kept playing loud music past the permitted time, despite agreeing to the rules in earlier meetings. Delhi Police is committed to safe festivities for all. We urge everyone to cooperate for peaceful and safe festivities. — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) October 18, 2026

The police are committed to ensuring safe festivities for all, he said, urging people to cooperate to ensure peaceful celebrations.

AAP accuses Delhi Police of impeding Durga Puja celebrations

It is important to note that the clarification came after AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused police of impeding Durga Puja celebrations in CR Park, alleging that personnel forcibly disconnected electricity at a pandal and imposed stricter restrictions on celebrations.

Bharadwaj urged Lt Governor and the police commissioner to intervene, alleging discriminatory treatment of the Bengali community.

He questioned the restrictions on Durga Puja celebrations when the government promotes round-the-clock businesses, and several Ramlila events continue beyond midnight.

As per Bharadwaj, police personnel entered the B-Block Durga Puja pandal on Saturday and forcibly disconnected its electricity supply, damaging equipment. He also claimed that committees had been permitted to operate pandals and loudspeakers only until 10 pm, while they were allowed until midnight last year.

The police have maintained that their intervention was aimed at ensuring compliance with court-mandated noise pollution norms.