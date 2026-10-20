Delhi Dussehra celebrations: 2,500 security personnel, SWAT commandos on duty as PM Modi may attend Utsav Ground event; Check traffic advisory

PM Modi is likely to attend the Dussehra celebrations at Delhi's IP Extension ground on Tuesday evening. Around 2,500 security personnel will be deployed, with a three-layer security cordon, drone surveillance and traffic restrictions planned ahead of the Ravana Dahan ceremony.

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Delhi Dussehra celebrations: 2,500 security personnel, SWAT commandos on duty as PM Modi may attend Utsav Ground event; Check traffic advisory (ANI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Dussehra celebrations at Utsav Ground in IP Extension, East Delhi, on Tuesday evening and participate in the Ravana Dahan ceremony. Police have put tight security arrangements in place ahead of his possible visit, with traffic restrictions planned around the venue.

According to Hindustan Times, around 2,500 Delhi Police and central armed paramilitary personnel will be deployed for security and traffic management. The arrangements also include commandos from the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

Read more: PM Modi to address nation today as BJP marks 25 years of his public service

Delhi Police said personnel would be deployed round the clock at sensitive locations, while senior officers would inspect deployment sites to review security arrangements and ensure adequate manpower. Special attention will be given to crowded areas, prominent temples, pandals and venues hosting Dussehra celebrations.

Three-layer security for PM Modi’s visit

The security plan will have three layers, with different agencies responsible for each zone. The innermost layer will be managed by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides close protection to the Prime Minister.

The second layer will include personnel from the Delhi Police’s Prime Minister security wing, including commandos. Local police will handle the outer security ring and help manage the crowd.

Officials cited possible security threats and the risk of protests or disruptions along the Prime Minister’s route and at the venue as reasons for the extensive deployment.

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the Ravana Dahan event, making crowd control another key part of the arrangements.

Drones to monitor Dussehra celebrations

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said security and traffic plans had been finalised for the Dussehra celebrations at IP Extension and other venues in the area.

Police will also use drones to monitor the gathering from the air, alongside personnel deployed on the ground.

Delhi traffic advisory for Dussehra

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned of heavy pedestrian and vehicle movement in East Delhi during the evening celebrations. Traffic diversions may be enforced from 5 pm to 8 pm on NH-24, Road No. 57, Road No. 57A, Road No. 56 and Vikas Marg, depending on the situation.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes where possible and park only in designated areas. Following traffic police instructions can help avoid delays around the celebration venue.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The burning of Ravana’s effigy is one of the main events of the festival, drawing large crowds to venues across Delhi.