New Delhi: The national capital will be unlocked phase-wise from Monday (May 31), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced yesterday after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal asserted that it has been decided that Delhi will be unlocked phase-wise and from Monday two activities will be open — construction and factories. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2021: Traders Urge Kejriwal Govt to Reopen Shops as Part of Unlock Process Soon

“With keeping eyes on the Covid situation, we have to look into economic activities also, as many poor families have already suffered a lot due to lockdown. Hence, from Monday, two activities will be open – construction and factories. We will take further decisions considering the Covid situation in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Beginning Monday, production units will be allowed to function in industrial areas within confines or manufacturing premises. In specified compounds, workers will also be allowed to carry out construction activities.

However, several activities still continue to be prohibited due to which Delhiites and people from adjoining areas would require an e-pass to travel in the capital city. People involved in the activities that are not listed in the Unlock 2021 guidelines need to have a valid e-pass. An e-pass is also mandatory for people crossing the border.

Thus, those travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad to Delhi must apply for an e-pass before getting into the city. Besides, bank and private sector employees, people working in IT and Internet services, broadcasting and cable services will have to produce e-pass before concerned authorities if they want to travel to the national capital.

How you can apply for an e-pass online.

Login to epass.jantasamvad.org Select your preferred language Now, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit. Fill the form Upload your identification proof. Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS. Download the E-Pass or you can take a printout

And after one month of lockdown, Delhi yesterday reported 1,141 new cases and the daily positivity rate stands below 2 per cent from the last one week. During the period of complete lockdown, the city had witnessed the highest Covid cases in a day on April 20 — 28,395, while highest daily positivity rate was over 36 per cent on April 22.