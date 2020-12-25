New Delhi: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter Scale hit national capital’s Nangloi area on Friday morning. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake took place at 5:02 am. Also Read - Woman Who Returned From UK Tests COVID Positive, Flees Delhi After Taking Train to Andhra

If reports are to be believed, mild tremors were felt in some areas of NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad. No damage to life and property has been reported so far.

This comes days after a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit several parts of Delhi and NCR on December 17.