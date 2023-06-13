Home

Earthquake Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt Across Ghaziabad, Noida

Earthquake Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt Across NCR

Delhi Earthquake Latest Update: A massive earthquake struck the national capital and the adjoining areas on Tuesday. Tremors were felt in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida areas. Tremors were felt in parts of north India at around 1:30 PM and as per preliminary reports, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported near Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

Notably, the national capital last month witnessed a mild tremor with agencies saying a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Afghanistan.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake of 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Initial reports suggest that strong earthquake tremors were also felt in places like Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining areas in Pakistan. Other reports suggested that earthquake tremors were also felt in Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh.

After the earthquake, a local from Srinagar said, “The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…”

