Videos of Midnight Earthquake Tremors in Delhi, NCR Flood Internet | Watch

Earthquake in Delhi: Delhiites woke up from their deep sleep as strong tremors of 5.6 magnitude jolted the city and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal, the National centre for seismology informed. Residents from different parts of the city had mixed reactions to the tremors that Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other NCR regions experienced.

They have shared multiple videos on Twitter, showing the impact of the earthquake. In one of the videos, a ceiling fan swayed heavily as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the national capital. Check out some of the videos below.

WATCH CLIPS OF EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR

EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Tremors were felt around 2 AM. The severe tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds . Tremors were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km. The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal This was the second earthquake to hit Nepal in around five hours. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Nepal at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.