New Delhi: As voting for the Assembly elections in the national capital is underway, an election officer deployed at a polling booth has died.

The official identified as Udham Singh was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. Singh, a teacher, was rushed to GTB hospital at around 6:30 AM but failed to survive.

(Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Full Coverage)

#UPDATE Election officer Udham Singh who was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack. #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/CEA7ywtQNd — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

“He was taken to GTB hospital where doctors declared him dead. The real cause of his death will be ascertained by the doctors. His body has been sent for autopsy”, a poll officer stated.

Meanwhile, voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi where the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress are in a direct fight against each other.

Polling will end at 6:30 PM and the results for the elections will be announced on February 11.